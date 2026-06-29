Padres vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 29

The Chicago Cubs got their mojo back on a road trip, sweeping the Mets in a four-game set and then taking two of three in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres lost their last two games against the Dodgers after winning four in a row.

The Cubs took two of three from the Padres in San Diego back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Cubs on Monday, June 29.

Padres vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-136)

Cubs -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

Padres +129

Cubs -156

Total

11.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Padres vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Padres: Griffin Canning (1-5, 7.38 ERA)

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-6, 4.40 ERA)

Griffin Canning is expected to get the nod for San Diego on Monday. He had a solid relief appearance two weeks ago, allowing one run on four hits in 4.1 innings, but then yielded four runs on as many hits while recording just two outs against the Braves last week.

Shota Imanaga got the win last time out, allowing four runs on as many hits (with three home runs) in 5.1 innings against the Mets. He had allowed just one run in 10.2 innings in his previous two starts, both against the Rockies.

Padres vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, MARQ

Padres record: 43-39

Cubs record: 46-38

Padres vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Shota Imanaga UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+107)

Shota Imanaga has allowed UNDER 5.5 hits in 10 of his 16 starts this season, and he’s facing a Padres team that doesn’t fare well against southpaws.

San Diego is batting just .223 vs. LHP this season, and the Padres only had eight hits in 12.1 innings in the left-hander’s two starts against them last year.

Padres vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

Imanaga appears to be finding a bit of a groove here in late June, and the Cubs are as well. Chicago has gone 6-1 since a few days off due to a rainout, which has proven to be a good thing for the Cubs.

The Padres are coming off an emotional series against the Dodgers and now head out on the road with Griffin Canning on the mound. I can’t take him seriously as a starter right now.

Give me the Cubs to roll at Wrigley on Monday night.

Pick: Cubs -156

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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