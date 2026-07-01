Padres vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1

The Chicago Cubs are looking to sweep away the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cubs clawed their way to a 3-2 win in the series opener before a 9-7 victory last night. They’ve now won four in a row and eight of nine, while the Padres have dropped their last four contests.

Can the Cubs stay hot and complete the sweep?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Cubs on Wednesday, July 1.

Padres vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-181)

Cubs -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Padres +109

Cubs -131

Total

12.0 (Over -108/Under -112)

Padres vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Padres: Walker Buehler (5-3, 3.81 ERA)

Cubs: Colin Rea (5-5, 4.80 ERA)

Walker Buehler allowed exactly one run in each of his five starts in June. That included 5.1 innings of three-run ball to get a win against his former team last time out. The veteran allowed two runs on three hits in 4.2 innings against the Cubs on April 28.

Colin Rea has bounced back nicely from allowing seven runs at Coors Field. He’s allowed just one run on eight hits in 10.1 innings against the Blue Jays and Brewers in his last two starts.

Padres vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, MARQ

Padres record: 43-41

Cubs record: 48-38

Padres vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Walker Buehler OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-169)

Walker Buehler has been picking up the strikeouts with regularity while limiting teams to just one run in recent starts. He’s gone OVER 3.5 strikeouts in five straight games, and is now up to 70 punchouts in 78 innings this season.

Buehler has gone OVER 3.5 strikeouts in 12 of 16 starts this season – including four strikeouts in 4.2 innings against the Cubs in April –, and OVER 4.5 in seven of those outings.

Padres vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

The winds should be blowing out on a summer afternoon at Wrigley Field, and the total reflects that as it’s up at 12. However, I’m not so sure that runs will be too easy to come by in this one.

Buehler has been great for the Padres, and Rea has strung together a few good starts outside of that outing at Coors Field.

Neither of these teams has been that great offensively either. I’ll take a chance on the UNDER this afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 12 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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