Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Arizona Diamondbacks returned home with a 5-1 victory to open their four-game set against the San Diego Padres.

The Snakes have now won five of their last six games, and that loss was just the Padres’ second in their last 10 contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, August 4.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-198)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Padres +108

Diamondbacks -115

Total

9.0 (Over -102/Under -119)

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Padres: Randy Vasquez (6-6, 4.45 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (10-3, 2.48 ERA)

Randy Vasquez has been pitching some out of the bullpen recently, including 4.2 shutout innings against the Giants last week. He yielded one run on one hit in 2.2 innings in his last start earlier that week against the Marlins. This will be his first appearance against Arizona this year.

Eduardo Rodriguez had a rough start out of the break, allowing five runs in 2.2 innings against the Cardinals. Even with that bad outing, he’s allowed a total of 15 runs (14 earned) on 47 hits in 52 innings (2.42 ERA) since June 12.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, ARID

Padres record: 58-55

Diamondbacks record: 60-53

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Eduardo Rodriguez UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-124)

As alluded to above, Rodriguez has been stellar in most of his starts in the last two months – and season as a whole, really.

Rodriguez has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts and 17 of 22 outings this season. Two of those five worst starts came all the way back in April.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Both of these teams have been up and down recently, but the pitching matchup heavily favors Arizona.

Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight shutout innings in Pittsburgh last timeout, and allowed two runs in six innings prior to that. On the flip side, Randy Vasquez has allowed 10 runs in 6.1 innings in his last two starts, and allowed six runs in nine innings in his previous two outings.

Furthermore, Arizona is 32-22 at home while San Diego is 26-30 on the road.

I’ll back the Diamondbacks as small home favorites tonight.

Pick: Diamondbacks -115

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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