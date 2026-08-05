Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

Casey Mize makes his team debut as the San Diego Padres continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

The D-Backs took the opener 5-1, but the Padres bounced back with a 9-4 victory last night.

The season series is now tied 4-4 through eight games, with two more games to go in this series.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday, August 5.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+129)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Padres -119

Diamondbacks +112

Total

8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Padres: Casey Mize (4-6, 2.70 ERA

Diamondbacks: Mitch Bratt (0-1, 5.23 ERA)

Casey Mize closed out his Tigers career with six one-run innings against the Royals last time out. He lasted just 3.1 innings in his previous start, yielding one run on five hits. The right-hander threw six one-run innings against Arizona back in March.

Mitch Bratt spun his best start of the year last time out, going five innings with just one run allowed in Cleveland. However, he allowed five runs in as many innings in his previous outing.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, ARID

Padres record: 59-55

Diamondbacks record: 60-54

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Casey Mize UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-141)

Mize has already had one strong start against the Snakes this season, and he’s allowed UNDER 2.5 earned runs with regularity this season.

The right-hander has allowed UNDER 2.5 ER in 12 of 16 starts this season, including 11 of his last 14. I’ll bet on him to keep the Diamondbacks’ bats at bay in his Padres debut.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

The Padres got to Eduardo Rodriguez last night, and have a great chance to do so again against a less-talented southpaw.

San Diego has turned things around in recent weeks as well. The Padres have won nine of 11 since an up-and-down stretch out of the break.

Pick: Padres ML -119

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