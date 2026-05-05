Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5

A rivalry matchup closes out Tuesday’s MLB action, as the San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of their series this week.

The Giants picked up a 3-2 win on Monday night, and they’re looking to turn around a 3-7 stretch in their last 10 games on Tuesday.

Ace Logan Webb (4.30 ERA) is on the mound against veteran right-hander Walker Buehler, who has a 5.40 ERA in his first season in San Diego. The Padres are 3-3 in Buehler’s starts, but he has a shaky advanced profile so far in 2026.

As a result, the Giants are favored at home to take command of this series. Can they come through with Webb on the mound?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s NL West battle.

Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-194)

Giants -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Padres: +109

Giants: -131

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.30 ERA)

Padres vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 9:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area

Padres record: 20-14

Giants record: 14-21

Padres vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Logan Webb UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+110)

Logan Webb has allowed 45 hits in 44 innings of work this season, but I think he’s actually a solid bet to go UNDER this number on Tuesday night.

San Diego mustered just three hits against Webb earlier this season, and the star right-hander should be able to come close to repeating that performance against a struggling offense. San Diego is 29th in MLB in hits and 27th in batting average this season, despite being six games over .500.

Webb has only hit this line twice this season, but I don’t mind getting him at plus money to do so against one of the worst offenses in MLB.

Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Earlier on Tuesday, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column why the Giants are worth a look at home with Webb on the mound:

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb got off to a slow start in the 2026 season, but he’s pitched well over his last five starts, posting a 3.27 ERA and a 3.75 FIP.

The Giants are just 1-4 in those games because of their struggling offense, but they do have the No. 2 bullpen ERA in MLB. So, if the Giants can get a lead before Webb exits, I like their chances of winning at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

San Diego has righty Walker Buehler (5.40 ERA) on the mound for Game 2 of this series, and he has some concerning advanced numbers in 2026. Buehler ranks in the 28th percentile in expected ERA (4.86) and the 17th percentile in expected batting average against.

He’s also failed to get through five innings in four of his six starts, putting a lot of pressure on the Padres bullpen.

Both of these teams rank in the bottom 10 in the league in runs scored and the bottom five in OPS. So, I’ll gladly back Webb – the clearly better starter – to lead his team to a win on Tuesday.

Pick: Giants Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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