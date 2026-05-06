Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have split the first two games of their series this week, making Wednesday afternoon’s rubber match a must-watch.

Oddsmakers are expecting a close game, as the Padres (-112) are small road favorites against the last-place Giants.

Matt Waldron (9.88 ERA) is on the mound for San Diego as he looks to turn around a rather slow start to the 2026 season. The Giants will counter with a struggling starter of their own in Adrian Houser (7.12 ERA), who has given up at least three runs in each of his six outings.

The Giants are one of the worst teams in MLB, ranking dead last in runs scored, which has led to a shaky minus-38 run differential. Can they steal this game on Wednesday afternoon?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to watch and my prediction for this NL West division battle.

Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+149)

Giants +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Padres: -112

Giants: -108

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Matt Waldron (0-1, 9.88 ERA)

San Francisco: Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.12 ERA)

Padres vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area/Padres.TV

Padres record: 21-14

Giants record: 14-22

Padres vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Ramon Laureano OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs and RBIs (-135)

This season, Laureano is hitting .238 with five homers, 16 runs and 19 runs batted in for the Padres, and he’s cooled off after a red-hot start to 2026.

Still, I like him against the struggling Houser, who has given up 42 hits in just over 30 innings of work this season. Laureano is 2-for-3 with a triple and runs batted in against Houser in his career, and he’s hit much better against right-handed pitchers (.255) than lefties (.179) in the 2026 campaign.

Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why the OVER is worth a look in the first five frames:

Two struggling starting pitchers are set to take the mound in the series finale between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, so why not take the OVER in the first five innings?

Matt Waldron (9.88 ERA) is on the mound for the Padres, and he’s given up 22 hits, 15 runs and five walks in just 13.2 innings of work (three starts this season). Waldron does not have a single outing with less than three runs allowed, which gives us a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

He’ll take on San Francisco’s Adrian Houser (7.12 ERA), who has led the team to 1-5 record in six appearances in 2026. Houser has given up at least three runs in all of his starts, and he’s allowed 42 hits and 10 walks in just 30.1 innings of work.

Both of these offenses have struggled to score this season, ranking 15th (San Diego) and 30th (San Francisco) in runs scored. Still, there is nothing we’ve seen from these starters in 2026 that suggests that they’ll turn things around on Wednesday.

Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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