Padres vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The San Diego Padres are looking to get something going as they continue their road trip with a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds starting on Monday night.

The Padres got swept in Tampa Bay over the weekend, and have now lost five of their last six games. Meanwhile, the Reds took two of three at Wrigley Field, giving them three wins in their last four contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Reds on Monday, Aug. 31.

Padres vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+108)

Reds +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Padres -142

Reds +132

Total

9 (Over -110/Under -110)

Padres vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Padres: Michael King (8-9, 3.23 ERA)

Reds: Brady Singer (5-12, 4.72 ERA)

Michael King is coming off one of his best starts in a while, throwing seven shutout innings against the Pirates. He’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in all five of his starts this month.

Brady Singer allowed three runs in 5.2 innings against the Giants in his last start, which has become about his usual pitching line these days. He went six innings with three or four earned runs in each of his previous four outings.

Padres vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, CINR

Padres record: 72-65

Reds record: 65-72

Padres vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Sal Stewart OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-114)

Sal Stewart continued his tremendous rookie season with two hits and a home run in all three games at Wrigley Field this weekend. He’s now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five straight games and nine of his last 11.

The slugger is 2 for 6 with a home run against King in his career.

Padres vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

The Padres should probably be a bit bigger favorites tonight in Cincinnati.

The Reds got in late last night after playing on Sunday Night Baseball in Chicago, and San Diego has an advantage on the mound with King facing off against Singer.

The Padres beat the Reds 5-4 on June 10 with this exact pitching matchup, and I could see a similar result tonight.

Pick: Padres -142

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