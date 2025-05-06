Padres vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
The New York Yankees are struggling right now, losing three games in a row, including a blown 3-0 lead against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
Now, New York is set in a pick’em scenario in Game 2 of this series with Clarke Schmidt on the mound against former Yankee Michael King.
The Padres are currently in second place in the NL West, but they’ve won six games in a row and are 23-11 straight up in the 2025 season.
So, this is far from an easy bounce-back game for New York after a gut-wrenching loss to open this series.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Padres vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+154)
- Yankees +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Padres: -110
- Yankees: -110
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Padres vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Michael King (4-1, 2.09 ERA)
- New York: Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 5.52 ERA)
Padres vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Padres record: 23-11
- Yankees record: 19-16
Padres vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Michael King OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120)
I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column at SI Betting why Michael King could give his former team problems on Tuesday:
San Diego Padres ace Michael King is one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, punching out 46 batters in 38.2 innings of work. According to Statcast, King ranks in the 86th percentile in strikeout percentage, 77th percentile in whiff percentage and 89th percentile in pitching run value.
He’s struck out at least seven batters in four of his seven starts this season, and he’s done that despite throwing less than six innings in all but one of his outings.
On Tuesday, King has a great matchup against the Yankees, who are 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.06) this season.
At +120, King is a great value bet to pick up seven or more punchouts in this matchup.
Padres vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Yankees have one of the best offenses in baseball this season in terms of runs scored, OPS, and batting average, but I think they’re going to struggle against King.
The Padres righty has not allowed more than three earned runs in a single outing this season, posting a 2.09 ERA, 2.79 FIP, and an impressive 1.01 WHIP.
New York cannot say the same about its starter, as Schmidt has struggled after missing time to open the season. In three starts, the righty has allowed nine runs, nine walks, and 12 hits in 14.2 innings of work, good for a 5.52 ERA and 1.43 WHIP.
San Diego has the offensive firepower to compete with the Yanks, as it ranks 12th in MLB in OPS and fifth in batting average this season.
Plus, the Padres have the best bullpen in baseball, as it has a 1.68 ERA in 2025.
I think bettors are getting a steal with the Padres at -110 to win this game.
Pick: Padres Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.