Padres vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 5
The San Diego padres have strung together five straight wins and now they head to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees, who have dropped two straight.
The Padres are doing their best to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who currently hold a half-game lead on the Padres. Unfortunately for them, they're set as underdogs tonight against the Yankees.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.
Padres vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-166)
- Yankees -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Padres +130
- Yankees -155
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Padres vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 5
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: Yankees Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, Padres.TV, MLBN
- Padres Record: 22-11
- Yankees Record: 19-15
Padres vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Nick Pivetta, RHP (5-1, 1.78 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon, LHP (4-3, 3.43 ERA)
Padres vs. Yankees Best Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-135) via BetMGM
In today's edition of "Painting Corners," I broke down why I'm betting on Carlos Rodon to go OVER his strikeouts total:
The Padres have generally done a great job this season of not striking out, leading the Majors in strikeout percentage in 2025 at 18.7%. Because of that, Carlos Rodon's strikout total is set at just 5.5, despite going over this number in six of his seven starts this season.
Now, consider the fact the Padres have regressed in their plate discipline over the past two weeks, sporting a strikout percentage of 25.0% against left-handed pitchers in that time frame. Now that they face Rodon, a lefty, the sportsbooks have teed us up with a fantastic bet on the OVER on his strikeout total tonight.
Padres vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I think we, as bettors, have no choice but to bet the UNDER in tonight's series-opener. Nick Pivetta gets the start for the Padres and he's been fantastic to begin the season, sporting a 5-1 record and a 1.78 ERA. Carlos Rodon has also got off to a hot start with a 3.43 ERA.
This is also a game between two of the best bullpens in the Majors. The Padres' bullpen leads all teams with a 1.73 ERA and the Yankees come into this game ranking seventh with a 3.03 ERA.
Finally, the Padres' offense has struggled over the past two weeks. They have an OPS of just .620 through the past 14 days. All of those factors combined make me lean towards the UNDER tonight.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-112) via DraftKings
