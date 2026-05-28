Is Paige Bueckers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Aces vs. Wings)

Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers has not missed a game this season, but she is on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Bueckers (leg) is listed as probable, a sign that she should be good to go against the defending champs.

Paige Bueckers (leg) listed probable for Thursday. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 27, 2026

The Wings haven't played since Sunday, when Bueckers had 24 points in a win over the New York Liberty, so the All-Star guard is coming off of three off days, giving her a solid chance to play for the eighth time in eight games.

This season, Bueckers is averaging 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Even with Bueckers listed as probable, the Wings are 4.5-point underdogs at home against A'ja Wilson and company. So, here's how I'm betting on Bueckers in the prop market as she looks to lead her team to an upset win.

Best Paige Bueckers Prop Bet vs. Aces

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paige Bueckers OVER 19.5 Points (-114)

Bueckers is averaging 19.3 points per game this season, and she’s been incredibly efficient in the process.

The star guard is shooting over 52 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3, making her an interesting prop target against a Las Vegas Aces team that is just seventh in defensive rating and second in the WNBA in pace.

Bueckers has 20 or more points in four games this season, including a 24-point outing in her last game against the New York Liberty. If the Aces look to push the pace on Thursday night, it should play into Bueckers’ hands as the lead option for Dallas.

The Wings guard is one of the most efficient scorers this season, as she’s averaging more points than her rookie year on two less shots per game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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