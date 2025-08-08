Is Paige Bueckers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Liberty vs. Wings)
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is dealing with a back injury and is listed as questionable for Friday night's matchup with the New York Liberty.
Bueckers has missed time this season with a concussion and a back issue, but according to Wings head coach Chris Koclanes, the rookie guard is expected to be able to play on Friday.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers did not practice on Thursday.
The Wings, who are 8.5-point underdogs against New York in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, would love to have Bueckers in action for this matchup. Dallas is just 8-22 this season, and it has traded away a bunch of veteran pieces, including NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington.
With the Wings looking the future, Bueckers is clearly the best building block on the roster. The former UConn star is averaging 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
If Bueckers is able to play, she'll look to build on a strong game from her last matchup with the Liberty. In that game, Bueckers had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a nine-point loss in New York.
