Is Paige Bueckers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Liberty vs. Wings)
Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers did not suit up in the team's loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday due to rest, but she is expected to play on Monday against the New York Liberty.
It appears that the Wings wanted to keep the rookie from playing both ends of a back-to-back, and while the Wings have not released an injury report for Monday's matchup, Bueckers is not dealing with an injury based on Sunday's report.
So, it would be surprising to see her ruled out for rest in back-to-back games.
The Wings are set as 7.5-point underdogs at home on Monday at DraftKings Sportsbook, but they won't have to deal with Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who has been ruled out with a leg injury on Monday.
Bueckers has been the Wings' best player in the 2025 season, averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from 3.
In the six games that she's missed this season, Dallas is just 1-5 after losing to the Aces on Sunday. Overall, the Wings have just seven wins this season, and they're are 6-14 when Bueckers is in the lineup.
Even with Bueckers likely to play on Monday, it seems that many of the best betting sites expect the Liberty to win this game. Dallas enters this matchup on a two-game losing streak and it has dropped seven of its last 10 to fall to 7-19 in the 2025 season.
