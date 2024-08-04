Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on William Contreras to Have Multi-Hit Performance vs. Nationals)
We went 1-1 with my prop bets for Saturday's MLB action, but the good news is we walked away with a profit since the winner was at +143 odds. Shoutout to Zach Neto for saving the day for us.
We're going to aim for another profitable result today and just like yesterday, I have two prop bets locked in for the slate of games. Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- William Contreras OVER 1.5 Hits (+152)
- Zack Wheeler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-113)
Brewers vs. Nationals Prop Bet
We're going to follow the same strategy we used yesterday when we bet on Zach Neto by targeting a player who has significantly better numbers when facing a left-handed pitcher. Today, that guy is going to be William Contreras of the Brewers. His batting average this season improves from .262 against righties up to .347 against lefties.
That fact has been constant throughout his career. When you look at his numbers throughout his career his batting average improves from .256 to .338 when facing left-handed pitchers.
This afternoon, he and the Brewers will take on Mitchell Parker, a left-handed starter for the Nationals, which should set up Contreras with a good chance of having a multi-hit performance.
Pick: William Contreras OVER 1.5 Hits (+152)
Phillies vs. Mariners Prop Bet
We're going to go back to old faithful and fade the Mariners' bats by taking the OVER on the strikeout total of the opposing pitcher. This time, that pitcher happens to be Zack Wheeler of the Phillies.
No team has a higher strikeout total than the Mariners this season. They have struck out in 27.5% of their plate appearances, the most in the Majors by 1.5%.
Wheeler is averaging 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings this season and while he hasn't hit eight in a single start since June 22 against the Diamondbacks, he has been hovering around this number pretty consistently. He recorded seven strikeouts in three straight starts in July so now that he's facing this Mariners lineup, I'm confident he can record at least eight..
Pick: Zack Wheeler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-113)
