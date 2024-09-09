SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Cubs.Dodgers: back Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman)

Jennifer Piacenti

Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) in the third inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
Winds will be blowing out, and it’s a hot one in LA.  Let’s bet on some bats tonight!

I did some shopping around, as there were some drastic differences in pricing.  Be sure to reference the sportsbook listed to get the best potential payout.  Let’s take some swings.

Tonight’s Cubs/Dodgers matchup has the highest listed total on the slate. 

Best MLB Player Props Today

  • Ian Happ over 1.5 bases (+130)
  • Dansby Swanson over 1.4 bases (+130)
  • Freddie Freeman home run (+400)

Ian Happ over 1.5 bases (+130) at DraftKings

Happ has been on fire lately, hitting .326 with 21 total bases across his last 11 games played. That includes five extra-base hits.   Walker Buehler has an ERA of 2.67 this season and has allowed 2.17 home runs per nine innings.

Dansby Swanson over 1.5 bases (+130) at FanDuel

Swanson is hitting .342 across his last 11 games with six extra-base hits and 26 total bases. As mentioned above, the weather and the matchup look favorable for Cubs hitters tonight. 

Freddie Freeman HR (+400) at FanDuel

Freeman has four home runs across his last nine games played, and tonight, he faces Kyle Hendricks, who has allowed a .319 batting average and 13 home runs to lefties this season. Those numbers are even more dramatic when you figure in home/road splits.  Hendricks has a road ERA of 7.89 this season and has allowed left-handed batters a .355 average with nine home runs on the road.   Meanwhile, Freeman is hitting .307 with 15 home runs vs. right-handed pitching this season and .307 with eight home runs vs. righties at home.

Hendricks has allowed 1.67 home runs per nine innings this season.

