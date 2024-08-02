Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez, Jon Singleton in Good Spots Tonight)
We cashed both of our plus-money player props yesterday, and I hope you followed along. It was a thrill to see both Bobby Witt, Jr. and Cody Bellinger go yard to cash our RBI props in dramatic fashion.
Let's see if we can keep it rolling tonight! I've found three player props that present good value at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Juan Soto OVER 1.5 total bases (+120)
- Yordan Alvarez RBI (+140)
- Pick: Jon Singleton home run +600
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prop Bet
Juan Soto is hitting .444 with nine extra-base hits and three homers in the two weeks since the All-Star Break. Tonight, he faces Kevin Gausman at home in the Bronx. 2024 Gausman looks nothing like 2023. This season, his xSLG is on the bottom six percent of the league, and in the only game he pitched at Yankee Stadium this season, he allowed the Bombers a 1.438 SLG, .537 batting average, and five earned runs for an ERA of 33.75.
In the three games he has pitched this season vs. the Yankees, he has an ERA of 10.37 with 13 earned runs. Soto exceeded this prop in two of those three contests. Across 13 career at-bats, Soto is hitting .538 and slugging .846.
Pick: Juan Soto OVER 1.5 total bases (+120)
Rays vs. Astros Prop bet
Many things have to go right for an RBI prop to hit, but we hit both of ours yesterday, and we have good reason to think this is solid value today.
Alvarez will be hitting third behind Altuve and Bregman, who should be able to get on board for him—especially with Baz’s 4.12 walks per nine.
According to Statcast, Baz’s ERA should be 5.45, and he struggles against lefty bats. Southpaws are hitting .300 against Baz, and in his 19 ⅔ innings pitched this season, all eight earned runs he has allowed have been to Southpaws.
Alvarez is hitting .296 and slugging .527 this season.
Pick: Yordan Alvarez RBI (+140)
Rays vs. Astros Home Run Bet
This is a total lotto ticket if you want to take a big swing. Singleton is another lefty bat for Houston in a prime spot at home tonight. His max exit velocity is in the Top 4% of the league, and seven of his eight homers have come against right-handed pitching this season.
Pick: Jon Singleton home run +600
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.