Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Kyle Freeland Will Rack Up Strikeouts vs. Braves)
Sunday's Major League Baseball action is about to begin so it's time to place a few bets.
If you're a fan of player props or if you just want to add a couple to your list of bets for today, you've come to the right place. I'm targeting two player props for Sunday's action that I'd love to share with you. Let's take a look.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Blake Perkins OVER 0.5 Singles (+125) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kyle Freeland OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+126) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Reds vs. Brewers Prop Bet
You probably didn't think you'd be placing a bet on Blake Perkins today, but here we are. The Brewers outfielder has been great against left-handed pitchers this season, raising his batting average from .242 against righties to .297 against lefties. That has been even more apparent lately as he's been batting .452 against lefties dating back to July 1, the second-best mark in the Majors in that time frame.
Today, he and the Brewers get to face a lefty starter in Nick Lodolo which will set up perfectly for a strong Perkins performance. We can bet on him at +125 at DraftKings to record at least one single and that seems like a great bet to me.
Pick: Blake Perkins OVER 0.5 Singles (+125)
Braves vs. Rockies Prop Bet
The Braves have had plenty of issues striking out lately, especially against lefties. Dating back to July 1, they have struck out on 35.0% of their plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, which is 3.5% higher than the next worst team.
Today, they'll take on a lefty in Kyle Freeland so expect him to be able to rack up the strikeouts against this Braves lineup. It helps that he's gone over this number in five of his last six starts.
Pick: Kyle Freeland OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+126)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!