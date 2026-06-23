Panama vs, Croatia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Panama and Croatia lost games in opposite fashions in the first round of the group stage, and now they'll face each other in desperate need of a result if they want to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Tuesday's match.

Panama vs. Croatia Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Panama +550

Croatia -195

Draw +310

Total

OVER 2.5 (-128)

UNDER 2.5 (+104)

Panama vs. Croatia How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toronto Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Panama record: 0-0-1

Croatia record: 0-0-1

Panama vs. Croatia History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never faced each other on the international stage.

Panama

Panama was tied with Ghana at 0-0 late into their first round game, but allowed a goal in the 95th minute to come away with a loss.

Croatia

Croatia lost 4-2 in a high-scoring affair to England. The Croatians came into this tournament projected to be the No. 2 team in Group L, but will now need to take care of business in their final two matches if they secure that spot.

Panama vs. Croatia Best Prop Bet

Ismael Diaz Anytime Goal (+370)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Ismael Diaz of Panama to find the back of the net:

Panama has some offensive issues, but Ismael Diaz remains their best option. He had two shots on goal for 0.31 expected goals against Ghana, and now Panama will have to lean on him even more as they're desperate for three points when they take on Croatia. Croatia's defense struggled against England, so I'd be surprised if Panama is kept off the score sheet. I love Diaz in this spot as a bit of a dark horse option at +370.

Panama vs. Croatia Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on both teams to score:

Despite not being able to score against Ghana, Panama created some scoring opportunities for themselves in their first match, racking up an expected goals of 0.41. Now, they get to face a Croatia team that might be all offense and no defense if its first match against England was any indication. I think -106 odds on both teams to score at least once is more than a fair price tag on this bet.

Pick: Both Teams to Score (-106) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $350 in bonus bets back if bet $5 for seven days. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!