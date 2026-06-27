Panama vs. England Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The winner of Group L is still up in the air heading into Friday’s FIFA World Cup action, as England, Ghana and Croatia are all in play to win the group and advance.

England and Ghana (four points) are currently in the driver’s seat in the Group, and the Three Lions are favored to pick up a win against Panama in Saturday’s Group L finale. Panama has losses to Ghana and Croatia in this tournament, and it’s set as a +1400 underdog to upset one of the title favorites.

Harry Kane and England could clinch Group L with a win or draw depending upon the result of the Ghana-Croatia match, especially since England currently has the best goal differential in the group.

Let’s take a look at the odds, the history between these nations, a prop and a pick for Saturday’s match.

Panama vs. England Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Panama: +1400

England: -575

Draw: +700

Total

3.5 (Over +110/Under -135)

Panama vs. England How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: New Jersey Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, FOX One, Telemundo

Panama record: 0-0-2

England record: 1-1-0

Panama vs. England History and Tournament Results

These two nations met in the World Cup in 2018 – their only international meeting. They were in the same group in that tournament as well, with Harry Kane scoring a hat trick in a 6-1 win for England.

Panama

Panama has struggled in the 2026 World Cup, failing to score in 1-0 losses to Ghana and Croatia. With two losses already, Panama cannot advance to the knockout round since two teams in Group L already have four points (Ghana and England).

England

The Three Lions have a chance to lock up the top spot in Group L with a win on Saturday, and they’re heavily favored to do so after going 1-1-0 so far in the World Cup. England opened things with a 4-2 win over Croatia, but it failed to score in a 0-0 tie with Ghana in its last match.

Panama vs. England Best Prop Bet

Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-185)

This is a chalky prop, but Kane has 10 shots (four shots on goal) in the 2026 World Cup, scoring twice. He had two goals in the opening win over Croatia before England played a 0-0 draw against Ghana in its second Group L match.

Kane had eight goals in eight World Cup qualifying matches, and he scored a shocking 60 goals for Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 season.

He’s going to get plenty of touches against a Panama squad that has allowed at least one goal in each game and 15 goals in its last 10 international matches.

Panama vs. England Prediction and Best Bet

England came out of the gates firing in the 2026 World Cup, scoring four goals in a win over Croatia.

However, it failed to find the back of the net against Ghana, and now it’s taking on a Panama team that has been unable to score in this year’s tournament.

I don’t expect things to change for Panama, as England is allowing just 0.66 expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches, and this is by far the toughest match for Panama in this tournament.

Even though England is capable of scoring in bunches – it had six goals against Panama in the 2018 World Cup – I think the UNDER is the play here.

England doesn’t need a win to advance in Group L, as only one of Croatia and Ghana will likely advance barring a shocking upset from Panama. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Three Lions call off the dogs if they get out to an early lead and rest up for the knockout rounds.

Pick: UNDER 3.5 (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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