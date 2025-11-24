Panthers vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 12
A pair of teams in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC face off on Monday night with a rather high total in the latest betting odds.
The Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young are 6-5 this season and looking to get into at least the wild card race in the NFC when they take on the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) in Week 12. Brock Purdy is back for the 49ers, and oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring game in this matchup, with the total set at 48.5.
Carolina is coming off a monster upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, but the team’s offense hasn't been super consistent in the 2025 season. Can bettors trust anyone to find the end zone for the Panthers?
I think there are a few players to consider, plus, the 49ers offense looked back to normal in Week 12 with Purdying throwing three scores in a win over Arizona.
Let’s break down the top players to bet on to find the end zone in this Week 12 matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Panthers vs. 49ers
- George Kittle Anytime TD (+120)
- Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (-125)
- Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+160)
George Kittle Anytime TD (+120)
There may not be a single player happier to have Brock Purdy back than George Kittle.
The 49ers tight end caught two touchdown passes in Week 11, finishing with six catches for 67 yards on six targets. Now, Kittle thrived under Mac Jones as well – he caught all nine of his targets in Week 10 – but he’s scored three touchdowns in two games with Purdy this season.
Overall, Kittle has five scores in just six games.
I love this matchup for him against a Carolina defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and has given up 718 receiving yards and five scores to opposing tight ends in 2025.
Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (-125)
Carolina running back Rico Dowdle has seized the starting job in this backfield from Chuba Hubbard, playing 72.4, 79.2 and 82.5 percent of the team’s snaps in the last three weeks.
During that stretch, he has 62 total carries and three rushing scores, a sign that he’ll be a workhorse again on Monday.
Dowdle has found the end zone six times this season and is averaging an impressive 5.0 yards per carry. He should be able to find some running room against a San Francisco defense that ranks 16th in EPA/Rush and has given up eight rushing scores so far this season.
Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+160)
Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan has really come on as of late, catching two touchdowns in the team's Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
While McMillan only has four scores in the 2025 season, this is a great matchup for him on Monday night.
San Francisco has allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (21) through 11 weeks, and it has allowed the second-most passing yards (only the Washington Commanders have given up more).
McMillan is clearly Bryce Young’s favorite option on the outside, as he’s been targeted 89 times in 11 games while registering three games with double-digit looks. He’s a solid bet to score in a game where Carolina (seven-point underdog) is expected to be trailing.
