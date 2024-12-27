Panthers vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they need to beat the Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 17 action.
The Buccaneers squeaked by the Panthers in overtime a few weeks ago, but now with them being touchdown favorites at home, they'll hope to win this one much more comfortably. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this NFC South matchup.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Player Prop Bets
- Chuba Hubbard UNDER 73.5 Rush Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Bucky Irving OVER 76.5 Rush Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Adam Thielen Anytime Touchdown (+235) via DraftKings
Chuba Hubbard UNDER 73.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Chuba Hubbard to remain under his rushing yards total of 73.5 is my No. 3 ranked player prop for Week 17:
The Buccaneers' defense has become one of the best run-stopping units in the NFL lately. Since Week 10, they rank second in opponent rush EPA and fourth in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed just 2.8 yards per carry over their last three games.
Chuba Hubbard managed just 43 yards on 12 carries against the Buccaneers on December 1st. Now, with the Panthers likely playing from behind, Hubbard may not get enough carries to reach this high total on Sunday.
Bucky Irving OVER 76.5 Rush Yards (-115)
We may be betting against the Panthers' rush yards, but we're going to bet on the Buccaneers running back, Bucky Irving. Irving has averaged 5.5 yards per carry this season and he torched the Panthers for 152 yards on 21 carries a few weeks ago.
That wasn't a fluke. The Panthers rank 31st in opponent rush EPA and 32nd in opponent rush success rate this season. They also rank dead last in opponent yards per carry, allowing 5.1 yards per rush, 0.2 more yards than the next worst defense. Irving should be poised for another huge performance.
Adam Thielen Anytime Touchdown (+235)
Adam Thielen has become a consistent target for Bryce Young of late, and has scored a touchdown in two of their last four games including finding the end zone against the Buccaneers in their previous meeting. He hauled in eight receptions for 99 receiving yards and a touchdown in that game.
At +235 odds, I'll take a shot on him scoring once again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!