Panthers vs. Cardinals Opening Odds for NFL Hall of Fame Game (Panthers Set as Slight Favorites)

The NFL is officially back! At least, the NFL preseason is.

The NFL Hall of Fame Game is set to take place on Thursday night when the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals in the first exhibition game of 2026. As is typically the case in the preseason, especially in the Hall of Fame Game, it'll feature backups and young players who will be on the field competing for a spot on the final roster. Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback for the Panthers, and Carson Beck, the rookie third-round draft pick out of Miami, will get the start for the Cardinals.

Let's take a look at the opening odds for the game.

Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game Opening Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (-102)

Cardinals +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Panthers -118

Cardinals -102

Total

OVER 35.5 (-110)

UNDER 35.5 (-110)

The Panthers are set as slight favorites at -118 on the moneyline, but it's underdogs who have had the advantage in the Hall of Fame Game in recent history. Since 2013, underdogs have gone 8-2-1 against the spread and 7-4 straight up. The OVER has also cashed for bettors in four straight years.

The storyline of the game is going to be the play of rookie quarterback Carson Beck for the Cardinals. He's currently third on the depth chart behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew, but if he impresses in the preseason, there's a strong chance he'll see some playing time in the regular season as the Cardinals look to rebuild their roster.

One of the most important things to consider when betting on the NFL Preseason is how each coach has historically done in exhibition games. Some coaches use these games simply as an evaluation tool, while others try their best to win.

Dave Canales falls under the former of the two categories. The Panthers are just 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread in preseason games since he has taken over as head coach. For the Cardinals, this will be Mike LaFleur's head coaching debut, so we have no history to lean on.

The game will kickoff at 8 PM ET on Thursday, August 6.

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