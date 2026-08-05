Panthers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Hall of Fame Game

The first NFL Preseason game is set to take place this Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

As is expected, we will see very few, if any, starters take the field in this game, but we will get to see some rookies get NFL reps for the first time, including Cardinals' quarterback Carson Beck, who will be getting the start for Arizona.

This game also works as a great warm-up for us bettors, so let's dive into the odds and everything you need to know to bet this game.

Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+110)

Cardinals +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Panthers -115

Cardinals -105

Total

OVER 35.5 (-110)

UNDER 35.5 (-110)

Panthers vs. Cardinals How to Watch Hall of Fame Game

Date: Thursday, August 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Panthers record: 0-0

Cardinals record: 0-0

Panthers vs. Cardinals Preseason Betting Trends

Dave Canales is 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread in the preseason as Panthers head coach

Underdogs are 8-2-1 against the spread in the last 11 Hall of Fame Games

The OVER is 4-0 in the last four Hall of Fame Games

Panthers vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch

Carson Beck, QB - Arizona Cardinals

Outside of top draft choice Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck might be one of the most fascinating rookie quarterbacks to follow this season. He entered the 2024 season as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, but he had a down year compared to his 2023 campaign, and it ended with an injury that he had to get surgery to repair. That resulted in him instead opting to play one more year, transferring to Miami to play for the Hurricanes, where he threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, leading them to a 13-3 record. He was selected in the third round by the Cardinals, who have a wide-open quarterback room at the moment. If he impresses in the preseason, he could see regular-season action sooner rather than later.

Panthers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Best Bet

One of the most important things to consider when betting on the NFL Preseason is how each coach has historically done in exhibition games. Some coaches use these games simply as an evaluation tool, while others try their best to win.

Dave Canales falls under the former of the two categories. The Panthers are just 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread in preseason games since he has taken over as head coach. For the Cardinals, this will be Mike LaFleur's head coaching debut, so we have no history to lean on.

Underdogs have also had a history of coming through for bettors in recent iterations of this game, going 8-2-1 against the spread dating back to 2013.

Canales's preseason record and the recent underdog trend are enough for me to bet the Cardinals to pull off the slight upset.

Pick: Cardinals -105 via DraftKings

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