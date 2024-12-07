Panthers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14
The biggest point spread of Week 14 of the NFL season is in the NFC showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers. The Eagles are set as 13-point favorites which is a lot of points to lay on a team to cover.
If you'd rather bet on player props in this game, I don't blame you. I have three locked in that I'm going to break down in this article.
Panthers vs. Eagles Player Prop Bets
- Saquon Barkley OVER 107.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- Chuba Hubbard UNDER 54.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- Xavier Legette Touchdown (+340)
Saquon Barkley OVER 107.5 Rush Yards (-113)
Saquon Barkley to go over his rush yards total is my No. 2 ranked player prop in Week 14:
Saquon Barkley has put himself in the MVP conversation and now he gets to face a Panthers defense that ranks 31st in opponent Rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate while allowing 4.8 yards per carry.
The Eagles also run the ball over 5% more than any other team in the NFL and Barkley has rushed at least 22 times in five of their last six games. I expect him to explode for a massive game on Sunday.
Chuba Hubbard UNDER 54.5 Rush Yards (-113)
While I'm a fan of Chuba Hubbard and think he's one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL, the game script against the Panthers is going to hurt his production on Sunday. If the Eagles take a commanding lead, Carolina is going to have to take to the air early and often, limit Hubbard's carries.
Xavier Legette Touchdown (+340)
Xavier Legette has been a huge benefactor of Bryce Young's resurgence. He has seen six or more targets in three of the Panthers' last four games. If any player is going to score for the Panthers, especially if they have to turn to the air to play catch-up with the Eagles, Legette has a great chance of hauling one in.
I love this bet at +340 odds.
