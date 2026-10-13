Panthers vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

The Carolina Panthers are looking to make a statement in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, as they’re slight underdogs on the road in a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carolina is 2-2 this season and coming out of its bye week with a chance to take control of the NFC South. Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan torched the Detroit Lions on Sunday night in Week 4, and they’ll look to keep this offense (No. 5 in yards per play) rolling in Week 6.

Injuries, a Lane Johnson retirement and some tough luck have dropped the Eagles to 2-3 this season, as they’ve lost back-to-back games where they had a win probability of over 90 percent. In Week 5, Philly wasted a late score by allowing a long kickoff return and a Cam Little game-winning field goal in a loss to Jacksonville.

That was Philly’s third loss in a row, although it did cover the spread for bettors for the first time all season.

Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith missed that game with hamstring injuries, limiting the go-to options for Jalen Hurts in a new offense.

Oddsmakers have the Eagles favored at home in Week 6, but a lot of their advance numbers suggest that they’re a bottom-10 team in the NFL through five weeks.

So, how should we bet on this NFC showdown?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

Panthers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-115)

Eagles -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Panthers: -102

Eagles: -118

Total

42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Panthers vs. Eagles How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Panthers record: 2-2

Eagles record: 2-3

Panthers vs. Eagles Injury Reports

Panthers Injury Report

Jalen Coker – questionable

Cam Jackson – questionable

Damien Lewis – questionable

Ikem Ekwonu – out

Jaelan Phillips – questionable

Monroe Freeling – questionable

Jaycee Horn – IR

Xavier Legette – IR

Mike Jackson – IR

Jonathon Brooks – IR

Eagles Injury Report

Jalyx Hunt – questionable

DeVonta Smith – questionable

Saquon Barkley – questionable

Michael Carter II – questionable

Jonathan Greenard – questionable

Lane Johnson – Reserve/Retired

Will Shipley – doubtful

Tank Bigsby – IR

Landon Dickerson – IR

Panthers vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The Eagles are 1-4 against the spread this season.

Philly has not covered the spread as a favorite in 2026.

The Panthers are 2-2 against the spread this season.

Carolina is 11-6 against the spread as an underdog since the start of the 2025 season.

The OVER is 3-2 in the Eagles’ games this season.

The OVER is 2-2 in the Panthers’ games this season.

Carolina is 1-1 against the spread after a bye under Dave Canales.

Panthers vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch

Bryce Young, Quarterback, Carolina Panthers

Former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is off to a strong start in 2026, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,268 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions in four games.

Young has thrown for at least 287 yards in every game this season, and Carolina ranks eighth in EPA/Play, sixth in EPA/Pass and fifth in yards per play on offense.

There were some growing pains with Young early in his career, but he’s really turned things around in Dave Canales’ system, leading the Panthers to an NFC South title last season. At 2-2, the Panthers are in the mix to win the division once again, and they’d love to pick up an “upset” win on Sunday.

Young had by far the best game of his season in the win over Detroit in Week 4, and he and this offense had a whole week off to get healthy ahead of this matchup.

Panthers vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick

Can bettors trust the Eagles team to get back in the mix in the NFC East?

I doubt, especially against a Carolina team that has thrived as an underdog under head coach Dave Canales. The Panthers are coming off a bye and an impressive win in their last game that bumped their offense to eighth in the league in EPA/Play.

On the defensive side of the ball, Carolina’s secondary is extremely banged up, but I’m not sure that Hurts and this Eagles offense can take advantage of that.

Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith are dealing with soft-tissue injuries, and the Eagles currently rank 30th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 31st in yards per play this season. Only the Tennessee Titans (0-5) are averaging fewer yards per play than Philly.

After Carolina’s offense torched Detroit in Week 4, I think there’s a real chance that Young and Co. put up too many points for this Eagles team to compete. After all, the Eagles are 17th in yards per play allowed on defense and 22nd in both EPA/Play and success rate.

Both of those advanced numbers are behind the Panthers’ defense this season.

If a team that didn’t have preseason playoff expectations had this statistical profile, they’d be underdogs in this game. So, I’ll gladly take the 1.5 points with Carolina in what is a prime upset spot on Sunday.

Pick: Panthers +1.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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