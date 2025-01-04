Panthers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Atlanta Falcons enter the final week of the 2024 NFL season needing a win against the Panthers along with some luck from the Buccaneers vs. Saints game if they want any chance of making the playoffs.
You can check out the odds for the game, as well as which team I'm backing, in the betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to focus on player props, including a bet on Bijan Robinson to torch this Panthers defense.
Panthers vs. Falcons Player Prop Bets
- Bijan Robinson OVER 94.5 Rush Yards (-117) via Caesars
- Riley Patterson UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-110) via BetMGM
- Kyle Pitts Anytime Touchdown (+295) via Caesars
Bijan Robinson OVER 94.5 Rush Yards (-117)
Robinson to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 7 ranked player prop for NFL Week 18:
Bijan Robinson has had a strong end to his season, rushing for 90+ yards in five straight games ahead of the Falcons' season finale against the Panthers, a game in which they have to win to have any shot of making the playoffs.
He has a favorable matchup ahead of him in the Panthers. Carolina ranks dead last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate since Week 11 while also allowing 5.1 yards per carry this season, the most in the NFL.
He ran for 95 yards on just 15 carries against the Panthers earlier this season, there's no reason he can't repeat that feat in Week 18.
Riley Patterson UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-110)
Riley Patterson showed the world on Sunday night that his field goal range is under 50 yards. How a kicker that can't kick a 50-yard field goal is employed by an NFL team is baffling, but the fact remains. That means there's a much smaller chance he will be brought out to kick for three compared to other kickers in the league, inherently leading to value on his field goals made prop.
Kyle Pitts Anytime Touchdown (+295)
Kyle Pitts to score a touchdown is my No. 6 ranked player prop for NFL Week 18:
Michael Penix Jr. has targeted his tight end multiple times in his two starts, including last week when he hit him four times including once for the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Now, the Falcons face a Panthers defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends (11) in the NFL this season. At almost 3-1 odds, Pitts is worth a bet to find the end zone once again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!