Panthers vs. Raiders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
It's rare for a team's season to already be seemingly over after Week 2, but with the Carolina Panthers benching the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, things are look as bleak as ever. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a huge upset win and are looking to carry that momentum into their home opener.
In this article, we're zeroing in on touchdown bets. All we need for this type of wager to cash is for the player we bet on the find the end zone. If they do, the bet will be a winner.
I have two players I'm betting on to score on Sunday. Let's take a look.
Panthers vs. Raiders Touchdown Bets
- Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown +230
- Diontae Johnson Anytime Touchdown +300
Brock Bowers Touchdown
The Raiders' rookie tight end has yet to find the end zone, but he's the clear No. 2 option in the passing game, with 17 targets and 15 receptions through the first two games. It's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone and at +230 odds, he seems like a great value bet to score a touchdown against the lowly Panthers.
Diontae Johnson Touchdown
With Young sidelined and Andy Dalton in as the starter, the Panthers' passing game should receive a boost. Diontae Johnson has been the top receiver through the first two games, leading the team in targets with 12, hauling in five of those for 34 yards.
Dalton's going to do his best to find Johnson early and often. He's a great dark horse bet at 3-1 to find the end zone.
