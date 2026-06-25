Paraguay vs. Australia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Paraguay and Australia are in a fascinating situation as the two teams prepare to face each other in their final group stage game on Thursday.

Both teams are sitting at 1-0-1, which means if they play to a draw, they'll both advance to the knockout stage. Australia would finish second in the group based on their +2 goal differential, and four points would certainly be enough to put Paraguay through as one of the eight third-place wild-card teams.

But, if one team wins, the other would drop to 1-0-2, putting them in danger of advancing.

Is Paraguay willing to be aggressive enough to get the win and steal the No. 2 seed from Australia, or will both teams be satisfied enough with a draw that we see a defensive affair? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Paraguay vs. Australia Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Moneyline

Paraguay +180

Australia +285

Draw +121

Total

OVER 1.5 (-159)

UNDER 1.5 (+124)

Paraguay vs. Australia How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: San Francisco Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Paraguay record: 1-0-1

Australia record: 1-0-1

Paraguay vs. Australia History and Tournament Results

These two teams have met on the international stage three times. Australia is 2-3-0 in those matches. The most recent is an international friendly in October 2010, which ended in a 1-0 win for Australia.

Paraguay

Paraguay started its tournament by losing to the United States by a score of 4-1. They followed that up with a 1-0 win against Turkiye.

Australia

Australia beat Turkiye by a score of 2-0 in its opening match. In their second match, they lost to the United States by the same score, 2-0.

Paraguay vs. Australia Best Prop Bet

Diego Gomez Anytime Goal (+500)

If you're going to bet on a goal scorer, you should target a member of Paraguay, as the Australians have no motivation to have an aggressive attack, while Paraguay can improve its standing in the group with a win. I'm going to bet on a dark horse contender, Diego Gomez, to find the back of the net. He has five shots so far this tournament, so if that holds up in this match, he's at least going to get a couple of chances. That's worth a wager at 5-1.

Paraguay vs. Australia Prediction and Best Bet

Despite both teams being happy with a draw and the total being set at a low number, I'm going to go against the grain and bet the OVER. Both teams have been horrifically bad defensively in their first two matches. They rank 45th and 43rd in the tournament in expected goals against. Australia has an expected goals against of 2.21, while Paraguay has an expected goals against mark of 2.18.

Pair that with the fact that Paraguay can improve its standing with a win, and Australia has a chance of being eliminated with a loss, and we may end up seeing more goals than initially expected.

Pick: OVER 1.5 (-159) via Caesars

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!