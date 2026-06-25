Paraguay vs. Australia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
Paraguay and Australia are in a fascinating situation as the two teams prepare to face each other in their final group stage game on Thursday.
Both teams are sitting at 1-0-1, which means if they play to a draw, they'll both advance to the knockout stage. Australia would finish second in the group based on their +2 goal differential, and four points would certainly be enough to put Paraguay through as one of the eight third-place wild-card teams.
But, if one team wins, the other would drop to 1-0-2, putting them in danger of advancing.
Is Paraguay willing to be aggressive enough to get the win and steal the No. 2 seed from Australia, or will both teams be satisfied enough with a draw that we see a defensive affair? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Paraguay vs. Australia Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Paraguay +180
- Australia +285
- Draw +121
Total
- OVER 1.5 (-159)
- UNDER 1.5 (+124)
Paraguay vs. Australia How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: San Francisco Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock
- Paraguay record: 1-0-1
- Australia record: 1-0-1
Paraguay vs. Australia History and Tournament Results
These two teams have met on the international stage three times. Australia is 2-3-0 in those matches. The most recent is an international friendly in October 2010, which ended in a 1-0 win for Australia.
Paraguay
Paraguay started its tournament by losing to the United States by a score of 4-1. They followed that up with a 1-0 win against Turkiye.
Australia
Australia beat Turkiye by a score of 2-0 in its opening match. In their second match, they lost to the United States by the same score, 2-0.
Paraguay vs. Australia Best Prop Bet
- Diego Gomez Anytime Goal (+500)
If you're going to bet on a goal scorer, you should target a member of Paraguay, as the Australians have no motivation to have an aggressive attack, while Paraguay can improve its standing in the group with a win. I'm going to bet on a dark horse contender, Diego Gomez, to find the back of the net. He has five shots so far this tournament, so if that holds up in this match, he's at least going to get a couple of chances. That's worth a wager at 5-1.
Paraguay vs. Australia Prediction and Best Bet
Despite both teams being happy with a draw and the total being set at a low number, I'm going to go against the grain and bet the OVER. Both teams have been horrifically bad defensively in their first two matches. They rank 45th and 43rd in the tournament in expected goals against. Australia has an expected goals against of 2.21, while Paraguay has an expected goals against mark of 2.18.
Pair that with the fact that Paraguay can improve its standing with a win, and Australia has a chance of being eliminated with a loss, and we may end up seeing more goals than initially expected.
Pick: OVER 1.5 (-159) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets