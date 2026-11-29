Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Week 12 due to a shoulder injury.

He popped up on the Jags' injury report on Thursday, and the team officially ruled him out for this matchup on Friday. He's now considered week-to-week for a Jacksonville team that is firmly in the mix for a top-three seed in the AFC.

Parker Washington (shoulder) ruled out Week 12; considered week-to-week. pic.twitter.com/AsW49LmBQv — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

The Jaguars are heavily favored against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, so they may be playing things safe with Washington in a winnable game. Jacksonville already has a win by double digits over the Titans this season.

Washington has been the team's No. 1 receiver in 2026, catching 44 of his 81 targets for 748 yards and six scores in 10 games. Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron and others should see more touches in the passing game on Sunday.

SI Betting's Iain MacMillan is targeting Cameron as his favorite touchdown scorer bet in Week 12.

Best Jaguars Prop Bet vs. Titans in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Cameron Anytime Touchdown (+425)

Cameron is the forgotten receiver on this Jacksonville Jaguars team, but he already has three receiving touchdowns this season, tied for second on the team. Many people think Brian Thomas Jr. is the No. 3 option at wide receiver, but he has fewer receptions and yards than Cameron.

With Parker Washington sidelined for this game (both he and Jakobi Meyers were limited in practice this week), it should open up things even more for Cameron.

The Jaguars will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, who have given up 300 more receiving yards to wide receivers compared to the next worst team.

Wide receivers continue to eat up this secondary, so Cameron could be a huge benefactor of that.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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