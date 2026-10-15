Is Pat Surtain II Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Broncos in NFL Week 6)

The Denver Broncos' defense will be short-handed in Week 6 on Thursday night, as former Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Surtain also missed the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers after he went down with the injury in Week 4. Denver's defense (11th in EPA/Play, fifth in EPA/Pass) held up nicely without Surtain last week, but it faces a tougher matchup in the defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Broncos officially ruled out CB Pat Surtain II for Thursday night’s game vs. the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/tqc1q5nGMf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2026

Denver did not place Surtain on injured reserve after he went down against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, which is a sign that the team expects him back in the coming weeks. Had Surtain went on IR, he would have been forced to miss four games.

With such a quick turnaround on Thursday night, the star cornerback was always a long shot to play against Seattle.

Despite Surtain's injury, Denver remains a 2.5-point underdog at home in this matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook has actually dropped the total in this game by two points, a sign that it still believes in a Denver offense that held the Chargers to 17 points in Week 5 without Surtain and Riley Moss.

Moss is listed as questionable for this game while safety Talanoa Hufanga has been ruled out. Denver will turn to former first-round pick Jahdae Barron and youngster Kris Abrams-Draine for more snaps at corner if Moss can't go. Devon Key is next in line at safety to replace Hufanga.

The Broncos don't play again until Sunday, Oct. 25 against the Arizona Cardinals. It's possible that another 10 days off will help Surtain return for that matchup as Denver looks to remain in contention for a playoff spot in the AFC.

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