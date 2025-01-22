Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: Who Is Better Bet to Win Super Bowl MVP Ahead of AFC Championship?
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have gone 3-0 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs since the new players took over as each team's quarterback and now they'll face off for the fourth time in this Sunday's AFC Championship.
One of these two quarterbacks will represent their conference at Super Bowl 59 so let's take a moment to look ahead to the big game. The betting market to win Super Bowl MVP is already open which brings up the question, who is a better bet to win the award, Allen or Mahomes?
Let's take a look at the odds and then I'll give my take.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Josh Allen +260
- Patrick Mahomes +270
- Saquon Barkley +500
- Jalen Hurts +500
- Jayden Daniels +800
- A.J. Brown +2500
- Travis Kelce +4200
- Xavier Worthy +6000
- James Cook +6000
Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes for Super Bowl MVP
The argument for Allen to be named Super Bowl MVP is a strong one. He has almost single-handedly dragged them to where they're at this season. There has been no other player on the Buffalo offense that has taken over any game on a consistent basis. Khalil Shakir's 821 yards was the best mark for their receivers and while James Cook did eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground, Allen also racked up 531 rushing yards and continuously contributed to the Bills running game.
Meanwhile, there are other options you could envision that would come with a Chiefs Super Bowl victory. Travis Kelce continues to rack up stats in the postseason and Xavier Worthy has been a dynamic weapon that has cranked up his level of play in recent weeks.
With that in mind, I do still think the better bet is the Chiefs quarterback at +270.
First of all, the Chiefs are listed as favorites in the AFC Championship, meaning there's already a better chance Mahomes will be the one suiting up at the Super Bowl and not Allen. Secondly, the Chiefs have had better offensive weapons in previous iterations of their championship teams yet Mahomes has been named MVP of the Super Bowl in all three of their wins.
Mahomes plays his best in the biggest moments in the biggest games which is what has led to him being a three-time Super Bowl-winning and Super Bowl MVP quarterback. It's not hard to envision him accomplishing that feat once again in a few weeks.
At +260 odds, he's the bet to make to win the award if you're deciding between the two quarterbacks whose destinies seem to be intertwined.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.