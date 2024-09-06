Patriots vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Don't Underestimate Jacoby Brissett)
The Cincinnati Bengals are the biggest favorites of the NFL Week 1 slate, set as 8.5-point favorites over the New England Patriots.
Many people think the Patriots will be the worst team in the NFL this season, but can they cover the huge spread on Sunday? That's what I tried to answer in my full betting preview for the game, which you can read here.
In this article, I'm going to break down my two favorite player props for this AFC showdown. One of them may surprise you.
Patriots vs. Bengals Prop Bets
- Jacoby Brissett OVER 202.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Zack Moss UNDER 46.5 Rush Yards (-110) via Bet365
Jacoby Brissett OVER 202.5 Pass Yards
Believe it or not, Jacoby Brissett to go OVER his pass yards total of 202.5 is my No. 3 ranked player prop for Week 1:
It's an ugly one backing the Patriots quarterback, but I think 202.5 passing yards is too low a number for him in Week 1. The Bengals gave up the most yards per pass attempt in the NFL last season, giving up 7.6 yards per pass attempt, and did not significantly improve their secondary this offseason.
Let's also remember that last season Brissett was a starting quarterback, he went over 202.5 yards in every start but one.
If you think the Patriots will be playing from behind, that leaves the opening for plenty of garbage time passing yards for Brissett.
Zack Moss UNDER 46.5 Rush Yards
Even if you think the Patriots are the worst team in the NFL, there's no denying that they know how to stop the run. They led the entire NFL in 2023 in opponent yards per carry, keeping teams to averaging only 3.3 yards per rush.
Zack Moss will make his debut with the Bengals, who don't have an offensive line that's known for being strong run-blockers. They finished just 22nd in the league in yards per rush last season at 4.0.
If the Bengals win big, it's going to be because of the pass game, not because of Moss.
