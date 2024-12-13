Patriots vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Kyler Murray's December Struggles Continue)
The New England Patriots are fresh off their BYE week and while they have little to play for in terms of standing, they're still looking to put their best foot forward and allow Drake Maye to continue to improve in his rookie season.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals desperately need a win to remain in the mix in the NFC West but Kyler Murray's career struggles in the month of December may cost them on Sunday.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Patriots vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots +6 (-112)
- Cardinals -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Patriots +195
- Cardinals -238
Total
- 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
We have seen major line movement in this game. The Cardinals opened as 6.5-point favorites but the line had been bet all the way down to Cardinals -4.5 on Tuesday afternoon. Over the course of the week, it has gone back up 1.5 points and has now settled at Cardinals -6. The total has dropped half a point from 46.0 to 45.5.
Patriots vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I love the Patriots as underdogs in this one:
I have some significant concerns about Kyler Murray. Throughout his career, his play has declined as the season has progressed and we used to blame that on Kliff Kingsbury, but after his past few games, I'm starting to think it could be a Murray issue.
December has been his worst month by a significant margin, seeing drops in his completion percentage, quarterback rating, yards per attempt, and most notably, interceptions. He has thrown 20 interceptions to 27 touchdowns in December. He also has 21 fumbles in this month. That's an average of 2.05 interceptions/fumbles per game in December. That makes me hesitant to lay points on him and the Cardinals as they face a Patriots team that's fresh off a BYE week.
I'll take the points with New England, but I'm not ready to to take them to win outright. When it comes to the total, I have to take the UNDER based on my lack of faith for Murray to deliver. I also expect the Patriots offense to struggle because as good as Maye has been, his lack of offensive line and weapons leaves him with few options to move the ball down the field.
Final Score Prediction: Patriots 17, Cardinals 21
