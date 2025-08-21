Patriots vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 3
Both the New York Giants and New England Patriots are undefeated so far in the preseason, and they’ll finish off their action in Week 3 on Thursday night.
New England is expected to rest its starters in this final tune up before the regular season, and as a result, oddsmakers have moved the Giants to 6.5-point favorites at home.
New York will likely get one more look at first-round pick Jaxson Dart, who has impressed so far in the preseason and could end up making starts in the 2025 season.
The Giants have scored 30 or more points in both of their preseason games, thanks to a solid quarterback room that features Dart, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
Meanwhile, the Patriots hung 48 points on the Washington Commanders in Week 1 before winning 20-12 over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.
For bettors that are looking to make a spread pick on this game, we’re doing a fun exercise at SI Betting by predicting the final score of some preseason games in 2025. Hopefully, this prediction will help bettors choose a side for Thursday’s preseason finale for these clubs.
Patriots vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Patriots +6.5 (-108)
- Giants -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +240
- Giants: -298
Total
- 37.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Patriots vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
New York’s offense has been humming in the preseason, and the team has one of the deeper quarterback depth charts in the league – even though the top of the depth chart is less than desirable.
The Patriots are expected to rest the majority of their starters in this matchup, which makes them tough to trust – even though Josh Dobbs is a serviceable backup quarterback.
I lean with the Giants to win this game, and the odds moving to New York favored by 6.5 points isn’t a mistake.
I expect the New York offense to take this game, even though they’re just 3-8 against the spread under Brian Daboll in the preseason.
Final Score Prediction: Giants 27, Patriots 13
