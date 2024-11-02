Patriots vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Tennessee Will Get Second Win of Season)
Neither the New England Patriots or Tennessee Titans will be in the NFL Playoffs this season, but their game against each other in Week 9 will have a significant impact on the order of next year's 2024 NFL Draft.
If the season were to end today, the Titans and Patriots would hold the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks.
With that being said, some of the worst matchups on Sunday provide some of the best betting value. Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score of the game.
Patriots vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Patriots +3.5 (-115)
- Titans -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Patriots +150
- Titans -180
Total
- OVER 38 (-110)
- UNDER 38 (-110)
The Titans originally opened as 2.5-point favorites with the total set at 40. The line has shifted one point towards the Titans, who are now favored by 3.5 points, while the total has dropped two points down to 38.
Patriots vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
Despite neither team being impressive this season, I'm going to lay the points with the Titans as home favorites. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I don't know if I've ever seen a team whose offense and special teams continuously hand their opponents wins week after week. The Titans' defense remains elite, but it hasn't mattered much because the other two-thirds of the team is playing horrifically.
With that being said, I'm going to back Tennessee once again, this time as favorites when they host the New England Patriots. The Patriots aren't good on either side of the ball, meaning the only good unit on the field in this game will be the Titans defense, which I'm hoping will be good enough to elevate them to a win for a change.
If I'm going to bet on the Titans because of their defense, I'm also going to lean toward the total remaining UNDER the set number of 38. If the Patriots can stop the Titans' run game and Tennessee can continue playing well on defense, this is going to be a low-scoring affair. We may not see many plays of this matchup in Sunday's edition of Red Zone.
Final Score Prediction: Patriots 10, Titans 16
