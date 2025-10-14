Patriots vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The New England Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, sitting at 4-2 and in first place in the AFC East after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
They're in a great spot to improve to 5-2 in Week 7 when they take on the lowly Tennessee Titans, who just fired their head coach, Brian Callahan. Let's dive into the odds, my best bet, and everything else you need to know to bet this Sunday's AFC showdown.
Patriots vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots -7 (-113)
- Titans +7 (-109)
Moneyline
- Patriots -345
- Titans +270
Total
- OVER 42 (-113)
- UNDER 42 (-108)
Patriots vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Patriots Record: 4-2
- Titans Record: 1-5
Patriots vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Patriots' last six games
- Patriots are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. Titans
- Patriots are 0-5 straight up in their last five games vs. AFC South opponents
- Titans are 3-16 ATS in their last 19 games
- Titans are 0-10 ATS in their last 10 home games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Titans' last 11 games vs. AFC East opponents
Patriots vs. Titans Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Keion White, DE - Questionable
- Anfernee Jennings, LB - Questionable
- Jaylinn Hawkins, S - Questionable
- Antonio Gibson, RB - IR
- Isaiah Iton, DT - IR
Titans Injury Report
- Joey Slye, K - Questionable
- Bryce Oliver, WR - Questionable
- Arden Key, LB - Questionable
- Blake Hance, G - Questionable
- Marcus Harris, CB - Questionable
Patriots vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
- Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots
Drake Maye has catapulted himself into the MVP conversation. He now sits fourth on the odds list at FanDuel at +1000 to be named the league's MVP. He has completed 73.2% of his passes for 1,522 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. There's no reason why he can't build on that in Week 7.
Patriots vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Patriots in this AFC duel:
The Titans have fired their head coach, Brian Callahan, and there's almost no situation I can bet on this team in any fashion. An interim head coach isn't going to fix the fact that they're last in Net Yards per Play (-1.7), 31st in DVOA, last in EPA per play, and 27th in opponent EPA per play.
Drake Maye, who has been playing at an MVP level this season, should be able to torch this defense and leave the Titans in the dust. The Patriots have had some defensive issues of their own, but their offense has been a top 10 unit, and that's enough for me to lay 6.5 points on them against the worst team in the NFL.
Pick: Patriots -7 (-113) via Caesars
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!