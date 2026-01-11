Pelicans vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 11
Sunday’s NBA action kicks off with the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero taking on the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson in a battle between two former No. 1 overall picks from Duke.
New Orleans picked up a win to snap a nine-game losing streak in its last matchup with Washington, but it is set as a road underdog on Sunday.
The Magic, who are down Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, are just 5-5 in their last 10 games and have fallen short of expectations so far in the 2025-26 season.
Can they pick up a much-needed win at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Pelicans vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +6.5 (-110)
- Magic -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +210
- Magic: -258
Total
- 234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Pelicans vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pelicans record: 9-31
- Magic record: 21-18
Pelicans vs. Magic Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
Magic Injury Report
- Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
- Tristan da Silva – questionable
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
- Colin Castleton – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moe Wagner – out
Pelicans vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-109)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m buying Murphy to stuff the stat sheet in this matchup:
In three games in the month of January, Murphy has scored 27, 42 and 35 points for the Pelicans, soaring past his points, rebounds and assists prop in all three of those games.
For the season, the Pelicans wing is averaging 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3.
While the Magic are No. 11 in the league in defensive rating, I think Murphy is worth a look given how well he’s scored the ball as of late. He’s scored at least 21 points in five of his last six games, and he’s taken 19 or more shots in every game this month.
Until he cools off from this hot shooting stretch, Murphy is worth a look in this market – which he could clear on points alone.
Pelicans vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams have been great against the spread in this spot, as the Magic are just 6-9 ATS as home favorites while the Pelicans are 7-9 against the spread as road dogs, posting an averaging scoring margin of -12.3 points in those games.
I’m going to trust Orlando to get the win here, as the Pels’ lone victory in their last 10 games came against a terrible Washington team.
Overall, the Pelicans are 26th in the league in net rating, and that has dropped to 28th (-9.5) over their last 10 games.
With Herb Jones and Saddiq Bey out, the Pelicans have even less room for error than usual against an Orlando team that is better at home (12-6) than on the road (9-11).
I’ll take the Magic to cover as favorites on Sunday.
Pick: Magic -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
