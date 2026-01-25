Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 25

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to complete a season sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, and they’re double-digit favorites at home.

However, the Pelicans have been a frisky team all season long, going 25-21-1 against the spread despite the fact that they’re the worst team in the Western Conference.

In the three previous meetings between these teams, the Pelicans have lost by four, seven and three points, forcing overtime in their first clash this season.

Can Victor Wembanyama and company turn in a convincing win on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this divisional battle.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +11.5 (-105)

Spurs -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +425

Spurs: -575

Total

239.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Pelicans vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pelicans record: 11-36

Spurs record: 31-14

Pelicans vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Murphy III – probable

Jose Alvarado – questionable

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

Stanley Umude – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Luke Kornet – questionable

Pelicans vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Stephon Castle OVER 7.5 Assists (-143)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Stephon Castle is a great prop target against New Orleans:

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle picked up eight assists in his last game against the Utah Jazz, and now he takes on a New Orleans Pelicans squad that is 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.

Castle has eight or more dimes in six games in a row and eight games this month, pushing his season average to 7.1 assists per game. In three meetings with the Pelicans, Castle has six, 13 and five dimes.

The Spurs guard is becoming the primary playmaker in this offense, averaging 12.7 potential assists per game and 14.8 potential assists over this six-game streak with eight or more dimes.

He should torch a New Orleans defense that has been one of the worst in the NBA (27th in defensive rating) all season.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs will likely win this matchup, but this may be too many points to give the Pelicans.

New Orleans has been solid against the Spurs this season and against the spread overall, and San Antonio is just 9-9-1 against the spread when favored at home.

To the Pelicans’ credit, they’ve hung tough in each game against the Spurs, and they are relatively healthy for this game with Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III all expected to play.

The advanced numbers don’t favor the Pelicans – they are 26th in the league in net rating – but the Spurs have posted an average scoring margin of just 6.4 points at home.

I think this line is a little too high on Sunday evening, especially since the Pels are coming off a road win against Memphis.

Pick: Pelicans +11.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

