Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

For the second season in a row, the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to be the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and they’ll look to close out the regular season on a high note against the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans was absolutely crushed by the Boston Celtics on Friday night, and even though it traded away its first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, it’s only won 26 games this season. Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray are among a plethora of players who won’t play for the Pels on Sunday.

So, oddsmakers are giving the Timberwolves the benefit of the doubt in this game, setting them as 7.5-point favorites at home. Minnesota is down Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and others in this game.

The Wolves will play either Denver or the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs depending upon how the rest of Sunday’s games go.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this regular-season finale on April 12.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +6.5 (-105)

Timberwolves -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +235

Timberwolves: -290

Total

234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pelicans record: 26-55

Timberwolves record: 48-33

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Saddiq Bey – out

Karlo Matkovic – out

Herb Jones – out

Bryce McGowens – out

Yves Missi – out

Trey Murphy III – out

Zion Williamson – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Naz Reid – out

Mike Conley – out

Anthony Edwards – out

Jaden McDaniels – out

Julius Randle – out

Bones Hyland – out

Rudy Gobert – out

Kyle Anderson – out

Ayo Dosunmu – out

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Derik Queen 10+ Rebounds (-125)

Derik Queen has started the last two games for New Orleans, and he’ll likely be back in the starting lineup on Sunday against Minnesota.

Queen is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game as a starter, and he’s picked up double-digit boards in each of his last two games. With the Timberwolves down, Reid, Gobert and Randle, Queen shouldn’t face much competition on the boards.

The rookie has flashed some serious talent this season, and he’s an easy double-double threat for the third game in a row.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

New Orleans was blown out by 26 points against Boston on Friday night, and it’s facing an uphill battle to hang around in this game – even with the Wolves sitting most of their main rotation players.

The Pelicans are sitting a lot of their veterans in this matchup, and their young core has shown some growing pains this season – so much so that James Borrego benched his rookies with a directive to win from the front office in the second half of the season.

Minnesota has won two of the three meetings between these squads this season, with both wins coming by seven or more points.

Games between two teams with mainly bench players suiting up are hard to predict, but I’ll lean with the playoff-bound Timberwolves to win and cover in their final game of the regular season.

Pick: Timberwolves -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.