Penguins vs. Flyers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3
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The Battle of Pennsylvania shifts to Philadelphia with the underdog Flyers holding a 2-0 series lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Flyers are now slight home favorites in their first home playoff game since 2018.
Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Penguins vs. Flyers in Game 3 on Wednesday, April 22.
Penguins vs. Flyers Odds, Puck Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Penguins +1.5 (-250)
- Flyers -1.5 (+205
Moneyline
- Penguins -105
- Flyers -115
Total
- 5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Penguins vs. Flyers Starting Goalies
- Penguins: Stuart Skinner (0-2, 2.56 GAA, .881 SV%)
- Flyers: Dan Vladar (2-0, 1.00 GAA, .955 SV%)
Penguins vs. Flyers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, SN-PIT, NBCSP
- Penguins record: 0-2
- Flyers record: 2-0
Penguins vs. Flyers Best NHL Prop Bets
Flyers Best NHL Prop Bet
- Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (-125)
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
I’m going right back to Porter Martone to record a point at these relatively short odds in Game 3. He scored a goal in each of the first two games of the series after putting up 10 points in 9 games during the regular season.
Martone may only be 19 years old, but the teenager is coming up big in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Flyers. I’d consider taking him to score a goal (+205) as well.
Penguins vs. Flyers Prediction and Pick
The Flyers scratched out a 3-2 win in Game 1 before putting up a 3-0 victory in Monday night’s Game 2. Philadelphia actually played a better game in the one-goal win, but Dan Vladar stood tall in net for his first shutout with the Flyers, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Flyers appear to be in the Penguins’ heads, with Philadelphia’s youth outplaying Pittsburgh’s experience so far. Even the Flyers’ fourth line of Sean Couturier, Luke Glendening, and Garnet Hathaway is playing better than the Penguins’ future Hall of Famers.
I’m backing Philadelphia at home in what should be a raucous atmosphere on Wednesday night.
Pick: Flyers -115
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop