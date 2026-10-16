Penn State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

Both the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines are reeling after each started 3-0. Penn State has lost three straight games to fall to 3-3, and Michigan has lost to both Iowa and Minnesota to fall to 3-2.

One of these two teams will get back on track on Saturday when they face each other in a Big Ten showdown. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.

Penn State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Penn State +6.5 (-110)

Michigan -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Penn State +198

Michigan -245

Total

OVER 42.5 (-110)

UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Penn State vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Penn State record: 3-3 (0-3 in Big Ten)

Michigan record: 3-2 (0-2 in Big Ten)

Penn State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Michigan is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Penn State is 2-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-2 in Penn State games this season

Michigan is 2-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-1 in Michigan games this season

Penn State vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Tony Rojas, LB - Penn State Nittany Lions

One of the lone bright spots for the Nittany Lions this season has been linebacker Tony Rojas. He leads the team in total tackles with 43, 10 more than any other player, and he also leads the team in sacks with four and interceptions with two. He's a one-man wrecking crew for this Penn State defense.

Penn State vs. Michigan Prediction and Best Bet

In no world do the Wolverines deserve to be this big of a favorite. Their offense is atrocious, and while their defense can keep the score close, they have to be able to put up points to be able to win by margin and cover a spread. Their offense ranks 43rd in EPA per pass and 97th in EPA per rush. They're also 53rd overall in offensive success rate.

Penn State's quarterback, Rocco Becht, has been good enough this season to lead this Penn State offense to being able to score at least a handful of points against Michigan. He has thrown for 1,397 passing yards and 11 touchdowns through their first six games.

Give me the points with Penn State.

Pick: Penn State +6.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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