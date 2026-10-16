Penn State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
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Both the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines are reeling after each started 3-0. Penn State has lost three straight games to fall to 3-3, and Michigan has lost to both Iowa and Minnesota to fall to 3-2.
One of these two teams will get back on track on Saturday when they face each other in a Big Ten showdown. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Penn State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Penn State +6.5 (-110)
- Michigan -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Penn State +198
- Michigan -245
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Penn State vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 17
- Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Penn State record: 3-3 (0-3 in Big Ten)
- Michigan record: 3-2 (0-2 in Big Ten)
Penn State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Michigan is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Penn State is 2-4 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Penn State games this season
- Michigan is 2-3 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Michigan games this season
Penn State vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch
- Tony Rojas, LB - Penn State Nittany Lions
One of the lone bright spots for the Nittany Lions this season has been linebacker Tony Rojas. He leads the team in total tackles with 43, 10 more than any other player, and he also leads the team in sacks with four and interceptions with two. He's a one-man wrecking crew for this Penn State defense.
Penn State vs. Michigan Prediction and Best Bet
In no world do the Wolverines deserve to be this big of a favorite. Their offense is atrocious, and while their defense can keep the score close, they have to be able to put up points to be able to win by margin and cover a spread. Their offense ranks 43rd in EPA per pass and 97th in EPA per rush. They're also 53rd overall in offensive success rate.
Penn State's quarterback, Rocco Becht, has been good enough this season to lead this Penn State offense to being able to score at least a handful of points against Michigan. He has thrown for 1,397 passing yards and 11 touchdowns through their first six games.
Give me the points with Penn State.
Pick: Penn State +6.5 (-110) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets