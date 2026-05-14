PGA Championship Best Bets Today: How to Bet on Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, and Russell Henley

I have written multiple articles about my picks for the PGA Championship, but what about some wagers for today's opening round? We don't all have the patience to wait all four rounds for our bets to cash.

Let's dive into a few bets I like for today's Round 1 action.

PGA Championship Best Bets Today

Scottie Scheffler Round 1 Score UNDER 67.5 (+110) via FanDuel

Cameron Young Round 1 Score UNDER 68.5 (+108) via DraftKings

Russell Henley -126 vs. Justin Rose via DraftKings

Rasmus Hojgaard -102 vs. Michael Block/Dustin Johnson via DraftKings

Scottie Scheffler Round 1 Score UNDER 67.5 (+110)

As I wrote about in my prop bets article, I think we're going to see a low-scoring affair this weekend. The betting market has agreed. I bet the winning score to bet UNDER 267.5 at +102 earlier this week, and as of writing this article, that line has moved to UNDER 266.5 at -152.

If it's going to be a lower-scoring event than we originally thought, there could be some opportunities to bet UNDERs for Round 1 scores for a few of the top golfers. With that in mind, let's take a shot on the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world to shoot at least -3 on Thursday. He hasn't gotten off to the best of starts at times this season, but I have complete confidence in him turning three-straight runner-up finishes into a great Round 1 score today.

Cameron Young Round 1 Score UNDER 68.5 (+108)

Take what I wrote above about potential opportunities to dive into Round 1 score bets, and I'm going to toss in a bet on Cameron Young, who is one of the most popular picks to win this week. He has played the best golf of his career this season, including winning the Players Championship. He's also a picture-perfect fit for this course, so let's see if he gets off to a hot start on Thursday.

Russell Henley -126 vs. Justin Rose

This bet is more of a fade of Justin Rose than anything else. He has struggled in his last two starts since making the shocking move of switching to McLaren irons. He has finished T65 and T45 in his last two starts since the switch.

Russell Henley may not thrive at a course where length seems important, but he's a high-floor player, and to be Rose in the first round, his B- stuff should be good enough to get the job done.

Rasmus Hojgaard -102 vs. Michael Block/Dustin Johnson

I'm absolutely shocked that Rasmus Hojgaard is available at -102 to beat Michael Block and Dustin Johnson. Hojgaard certainly hasn't had his best stuff this season, but let's focus on the two golfers he's paired with.

The T15 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship is a fun story for Michael Block, but he missed the cut at this event the past two seasons and missed the cut in 11 of his 12 professional starts since then. The only time he made the cut was at the ISPS Handa Australian Open in 2023.

Duston Johnson has also been a shell of himself since joining LIV. He has made the cut at just six of his last 10 majors, and hasn't finished inside the top 15 in his last four starts on LIV.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!