Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road after going 5-1 on a quick homestand. The Toronto Blue Jays are also feeling good with two straight wins over the Baltimore Orioles to give them three wins in their last four games.

It’s a southpaw showdown in Toronto with Cristopher Sanchez taking the mound against Patrick Corbin. Sanchez’s streak of 50.2 scoreless innings was snapped with two outs in the seventh inning last Wednesday against the Padres.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Blue Jays on Monday, June 8.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (-103)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Phillies -175

Blue Jays +144

Total

7.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 1.46 ERA)

Blue Jays: Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.98 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez has allowed one run on 29 hits with just 4 walks and 53 strikeouts in 46 innings across his last six starts. He’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last month. The southpaw allowed three runs in 13 innings in two starts against Toronto last year.

Patrick Corbin had two straight one-run outings before getting tagged for four runs on six hits in five innings in Atlanta last week. He allowed three runs on four hits in 4.1 innings against the Phillies last season.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Sportsnet

Phillies record: 35-30

Blue Jays record: 32-34

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-113)

The scoreless streak is over for Sanchez, which may ultimately be a good thing as the pressure is now off and he won’t be getting asked about it at every waking moment.

The southpaw has allowed one run total in his last six starts, and the Blue Jays are batting .220 against left-handed pitching this season. I’ll back Sanchez to stay hot up in Toronto.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

The Phillies’ bats have woken up a bit as of late, scoring six runs or more in three of their last four games after a long stretch with four runs or fewer in each game.

However, those crooked numbers came against some lackluster pitching, which Corbin hasn’t been recently.

I’m tempted to take the Phillies, but this is too high of a price at -175. I’ll instead back the UNDER in what should be a low-scoring game between two lefthanders.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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