Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 5
The Toronto Blue Jays host the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday for the rubber match of their three-game set.
Toronto evened things on Wednesday night, picking up a 2-1 win behind a strong pitching performance from Jose Berrios.
The Jays will hope to get another strong outing from a veteran on Thursday, as Chris Bassitt (3.80 ERA) takes the mound against Philly’s Jesus Luzardo.
After a strong start to 2025, Luzardo was rocked in his last outing, giving up 12 runs on 12 hits in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Can he bounce back in this series finale?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+142)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -118
- Blue Jays: -102
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (5-1, 3.58 ERA)
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (5-3, 3.80 ERA)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5
- Time: 3:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): SNET, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 37-24
- Blue Jays record: 32-29
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Trea Turner OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB prop picks why Trea Turner is a great bet against Christ Bassitt:
Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is hitting .300 in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup against Blue Jays righty Chris Bassitt on Thursday.
In his career against Bassitt, Turner is hitting .444 with one double in nine at-bats, and he’s already picked up 19 extra-base hits in the 2025 campaign.
Bassitt has a 1.36 WHIP in the 2025 season, allowing seven or more hits in six of his last eight outings. If Bassitt struggles with baserunners again in this game, Turner is a solid bet to hit this plus-money prop.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Over the last 15 days, the Jays are rolling on offense, ranking No. 2 in MLB in OPS. That’s helped them win seven of their last 10 games to pull within 5.5 games of the New York Yankees in the AL East standings.
However, Bassitt has not been great as of late, allowing seven or more hits in six of his last eight outings while giving up five runs in back-to-back appearances.
After a fast start to the 2025 season, Bassitt has a 5.44 ERA over his last eight starts, but the Blue Jays have won five of those games.
Luzardo’s season has followed a similar trajectory. After allowing three earned runs in a start just once in his first 10 outings, Luzardo has done it in each of his last two starts, raising his ERA to 3.58 in the 2025 campaign.
The Phillies are on the better offenses in baseball – sixth in OPS, seventh in runs scored – so far in the 2025 season. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see some fireworks on both sides with these pitchers struggling as of late.
Pick: OVER 8 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.