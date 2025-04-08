Phillies vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
There's not a single baseball fan who would have predicted the Atlanta Braves would have the worst record in Major League Baseball at this point of the season, but here we are. The Braves sit at 1-8 and now have to start a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Phillies vs. Braves Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+172)
- Braves +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline
- Phillies +100
- Braves -118
Total
- 7 (Over -105/Under -115)
Phillies vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Game Time: 7:15 PM EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FanDuel Sports South, FanDuel Sports Southeast, TBS
- Phillies Record: 7-2
- Braves Record: 1-8
Phillies vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler, RHP - (1-0, 1.38 ERA)
- Atlanta: Chris Sale, LHP - (0-1, 5.40 ERA)
Phillies vs. Braves Best Prop Bet
- Edmundo Sosa To Record a Hit (-160) via FanDuel
Edmundo Sosa has got off to a hot start this season, recording a batting average of .550 through 20 at bats. I'm going to try to take advantage of his hot bat. With this bet, all we need is for him to record a single hit for it to cash.
Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm backing the Phillies to beat the Braves tonight:
I simply can't touch the Braves as a 10-foot pool right now, ESPECIALLY against a team like the Phillies and ESPECIALLY as betting favorites. The betting market clearly thinks the Braves will turn things around in a hurry, but I'm not quite as convinced. They are batting just .193 so far in 2025 and are dead last in OPS.
Now, they have to face Phillies' ace in Zack Wheeler. This is a disastrous matchup for Atlanta as the Braves try to avoid falling to 1-9. Give me Philadelphia at plus-money.
Pick: Phillies +100 via FanDuel
