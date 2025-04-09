Phillies vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
Despite their horrific record, the Atlanta Braves got the better of the Philadelphia Phillies in their series opener on Tuesday night, taking them down by a final score of 7-5. A series win would be massive for the Braves to get back on track against one of the best teams in the National League.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for the second game of this NL East series on Wednesday night.
Phillies vs. Braves Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-180)
- Braves -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Phillies +120
- Braves -142
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Phillies vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Game Time: 7:15 PM EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLBN, NBCSP+, FanDuel Sports South, FanDuel Sports Southeast
- Phillies Record: 7-3
- Braves Record: 2-8
Phillies vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker, RHP - 1-0, 0.00 ERA
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP - 0-1, 7.20 ERA
Phillies vs. Braves Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of the "Daily Dinger," I broke down why I'm betting on Jared Kelenic to go deep:
Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Phillies tonight. He gave up a blistering 2.6 home runs per nine innings in 2024, one of the highest marks in the Majors. If that continues into 2025, there's a great chance at least a couple members of the Braves hit a dinger tonight.
Kelenic has hit a home run once already this season and he's a young bat that is still trying to reach his potential. Tonight could be a great breakout night for him.
Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
The Braves' offense may have woke up last night, finally having a strong offensive performance, recording 11 hits and seven runs. Now, they get to take on Taijuan Walker whom I have little faith in, despite having a great first start this season.
Walker had an abysmal 7.1 ERA last season across 83.2 total innings pitched. At 32 years old, I don't imagine last year was an outlier season that he'll bounce back from. Instead, it's more likely that it's a sign of continued regression we'll see this year.
I'll back the Braves as home favorites tonight.
Pick: Braves -142 (via DraftKings)
