Phillies vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10

Kyle Schwarber and Jordan Walker face off for the first time since the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies slugger in the Home Run Derby.

It’s the start of a road trip for the Phillies, who lost two of three to Toronto over the weekend. They needed some extra-inning heroics to get the win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it’ll be the second and final series of a homestand for the Cardinals after taking two of three from the Rockies.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Cardinals on Monday, Aug. 10.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+135)

Cardinals +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Phillies -115

Cardinals +107

Total

9.0 (Over -109/Under -111)

Phillies vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA)

Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60 ERA)

Andrew Painter has been better in his two starts since being recalled. He allowed three runs on six hits in 10 innings against the Orioles and Nationals, but the Phillies lost both games.

Hunter Dobbins has thrown two straight quality starts, allowing a total of two runs on 10 hits in 12.1 innings against the Angels and Yankees.

Phillies vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, CARD, FS1

Phillies record: 63-56

Cardinals record: 59-59

Phillies vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Dobbins OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (+112)

Hunter Dobbins isn’t exactly a strikeout machine, with 36 punchouts in 40 innings, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to get to four strikeouts – at plus odds nonetheless – against the Phillies.

Dobbins has struck out at least four batters in all eight of his appearances this year. The Phillies are one of the easier teams to strike out in the league, punching out at a 22.6% clip.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

The Phillies are in a funk, and Painter isn’t the pitcher to get them out of it.

The Cardinals are fighting to stay alive in the NL Wild Card picture. They’re going to need to win as many games as they can to stay in it, especially at home.

I’ll back the Cardinals as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Cardinals +107

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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