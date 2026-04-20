Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are heading in opposite directions ahead of their four-game set this week.

The Phillies have lost five in a row, scoring just 9 runs in that span, while the Cubs have won five in a row and six of their last seven, including two of three in Philadelphia last week.

The teams now face off at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs are 7-5 this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Cubs on Monday, April 20.

Phillies vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+150)

Cubs +1.5 (-183)

Moneyline

Phillies -105

Cubs -115

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Phillies vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 4.03 ERA)

Cubs: Colin Rea (2-0, 3.63 ERA)

Phillies vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP+, MARQ

Phillies record: 8-13

Cubs record: 12-9

Phillies vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Ian Happ OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (+116)

Playing the Phillies got Ian Happ going last week. He was batting .192 heading into the series, and is 8 for 23 with two doubles and two home runs since.

Happ had two two-hit games in that series against the Phillies, including a single and double against tonight’s starter, Aaron Nola. I’ll take these plus odds for Happ to stay hot at home.

Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I’m quite surprised that the Cubs are only barely favored in this one. Sure, Nola may give the Phillies a slight advantage on the mound over Rea, but the Cubs right-hander has held his own this season.

Most importantly, the Phillies’ bats are cold, and the Cubs just swept the Mets at home. I’ll happily back Chicago as short home favorites.

Pick: Cubs -115

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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