Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22
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The Philadelphia Phillies are quickly sinking to the bottom of the NL East after losing the first two games of a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
While Philadelphia has lost seven straight games, Chicago is on a seven-game winning streak against the Phillies and Mets.
Matthew Boyd takes the mound for Chicago against Kyle Backhus as the opener for the Phils.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Cubs on Wednesday, April 22.
Phillies vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-143)
- Cubs -1.5 (+119)
Moneyline
- Phillies +144
- Cubs -175
Total
- 8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)
Phillies vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Kyle Backhus (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
- Cubs: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 6.75 ERA)
Phillies vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 22
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP+, MARQ
- Phillies record: 8-15
- Cubs record: 14-9
Phillies vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Alec Bohm UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-134)
This line is honestly almost a gift at this point. Alec Bohm is batting .128 (10 for 78) on the season with four runs scored and 11 RBI. He’s gone UNDER 1.5 HRR in 76% of his games this season, including six straight.
Maybe he’ll be able to break out of his funk against a southpaw, but I have to fade Bohm here.
Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I also have to fade the Phillies. Whether by design or by luck, they’ve faced left-handed pitchers in 11 of their 23 games thus far. They’re just 2-9 vs. LHP as opposed to 6-6 vs. RHP.
Boyd is no slouch, either, and the Phillies didn’t get a look at him last week in Philadelphia.
You can lay the -175 if you want, but I’ll take the plus odds on the run line.
Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+119)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop