Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The Philadelphia Phillies face a big test as their California road trip continues against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight on Apple TV.

After losing four of their previous five games, the Phillies went into San Diego and swept the Padres. However, they scored a total of 10 runs in those three games.

The Dodgers are also coming off a sweep, scoring 24 runs in three games against the Rockies, and they’ve now won seven of their last eight games overall.

This will be the first matchup between these teams after their playoff series last fall.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Dodgers on Friday, May 29.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+157)

Dodgers +1.5 (-191)

Moneyline

Phillies -101

Dodgers -120

Total

8.0 (Over -117/Under -103)

Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-0, 1.67 ERA)

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (6-2, 3.07 ERA)

Zack Wheeler hasn’t missed a beat since returning from thoracic outlet syndrome this season. And he might be back on top of his game right now. After allowing 7 runs on 17 hits with 6 walks and 22 strikeouts in 24.2 innings in his first four starts, the right-hander has thrown 13 shutout innings with 6 hits, 2 walks, and 14 strikeouts in his last two starts.

Justin Wrobleski has been up and down recently. He’s allowed five runs or more in two of his last three starts, with six innings of two-run ball against the Angels in between.

Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Phillies record: 29-27

Dodgers record: 36-20

Phillies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Wheeler UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-123)

Wheeler has allowed no runs in two starts, one run in two more, and two in another. He’s gone UNDER 2.5 earned runs in five of his six outings this season.

While the Dodgers pose a tough threat, that’s baked into this line already. We’d be getting a worse price if Wheeler were lined up against a weaker opponent. Los Angeles has had a few offensive outbursts recently, but it’s also been held to just a handful of runs plenty of times as well.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I’m expecting a pitcher’s duel in Los Angeles tonight.

Wheeler has been close to untouchable in his last few starts, and the Phillies haven’t scored more than four runs in any of their last eight games.

This should be an intense low-scoring series opener at Dodger Stadium.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-103)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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