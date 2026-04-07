Phillies vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

It’s a southpaw showdown in San Francisco with Cristopher Sanchez set to face off against Robbie Ray.

A four-run seventh inning powered the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 win in the series opener, which was the fourth straight loss for the San Francisco Giants, who fell to 3-8 on the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Giants on Tuesday, April 7.

Phillies vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+104)

Giants +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Phillies -156

Giants +129

Total

7.0 (Over -112/Under -108)

Phillies vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 0.79)

Giants: Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Phillies vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP+, NBCSBA+

Phillies record: 6-4

Giants record: 3-8

Phillies vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-110)

Criistopher Sanchez might be one of the least talked about aces in baseball. He arguably should’ve won the NL Cy Young last season, finishing second to Paul Skenes.

The southpaw went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 1.06 WHIP last season, and has allowed just 1 run on 7 hits with 17 strikeouts through 11.1 innings this season.

The Giants are struggling and it’s a pitcher-friendly park in San Francisco. I’ll back Sanchez to keep the Giants’ bats quiet tonight.

Phillies vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Phillies’ early season woes appear to be behind them for now. They did win on Opening Day, but then lost three in a row. Since then, they only dropped one game in Colorado, and came back to beat the Giants 6-4 last night.

Philadelphia will have ace Cristopher Sanchez on the hill tonight. The southpaw has allowed one run on seven hits while striking out 17 through 11.1 innings in two starts.

Robbie Ray has been solid for the Giants, too, but San Francisco’s bats have gone cold, resulting in a four-game losing streak.

Pick: Phillies -156

Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $300 in bonus bets if that first bet wins.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.